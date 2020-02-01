Breakdown of Mayor Scotts ‘Penny Sales Tax Initiative’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Mayor Frank Scott Jr. recently proposed a new penny sales tax initiative at the 2020 State of the City Address.

Mayor Scott said this raise will bring approximately 50 million dollars annually to the city.

However, not everyone agrees with it.

“I’m not for the tax honestly,” said Evan Little, Capitol View Neighbor, “the struggle is real right now and we have enough tax.”

An additional tax Mayor Scott said will boost our future.

“Our lift Little Rock sales tax initiative will improve our city’s quality of life,” said Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

Mayor Scott said this penny sales tax will provide funding for our parks.

Specifically repurposing War Memorial and Hindman Golf Courses. Adding an indoor sports complex, soccer field and senior center.

This funding would also enhance the zoo. Expanding to bring back giraffes, a bear habitat, red wolf and razorback hog exhibit.

“These improvements make our city zoo one of the top tourist attractions in the state bringing our additional revenue to our city,” said Mayor Scott.

According to Mayor Scott, this sales tax would fund several projects, which include, economic development, public safety technology, funding early childhood education, and infrastructure.

The infrastructure includes I-30, interstate 630 as well as Bowman and Kanis road construction.

“That’s all great stuff but I think we could use the money to fix the streets and go to other causes you know. Like helping the homeless,” said Little.

City officials say the specific percentage breakdown of where each penny will be going, is still in the works.

