One dead, one in custody in Tuesday morning Pulaski County shooting

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Pulaski County Deputies investigating Tuesday morning homicide in the 9600 block of Price Lane in North Little Rock.
Officers received a call about shots fired around 1 am.
Deputies heard additional shots when they arrived at the scene. A female was already deceased, and a male has been taken into custody.
This is an ongoing investigation. Officers have not released the name of the suspect of the victim. They are in the process of interviewing witnesses.
This is a continuing investigation. FOX 16 will update this story as more information becomes available.