One dead, one in custody in Tuesday morning Pulaski County shooting

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Pulaski County Deputies investigating Tuesday morning homicide in the 9600 block of Price Lane in North Little Rock.

Officers received a call about shots fired around 1 am.

Deputies heard additional shots when they arrived at the scene. A female was already deceased, and a male has been taken into custody.

Deputies are on the scene of a shooting at the 9600 block of Price Lane. One female subject reported deceased. Suspect is in custody. Investigation is ongoing. #PCSONEWS pic.twitter.com/nA9CKAeB2n — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffPulaski) April 6, 2021

This is an ongoing investigation. Officers have not released the name of the suspect of the victim. They are in the process of interviewing witnesses.

Look at the scene of the homicide.

Update from @SheriffPulaski: we do NOT know relationship between suspect and victim.

Neighbors called 911, reported fighting and gunshots.

Deputies responding heard more shots upon arriving- female already dead. pic.twitter.com/q9vYahsjHU — Mandy Noell (@MandyNoell) April 6, 2021

This is a continuing investigation. FOX 16 will update this story as more information becomes available.