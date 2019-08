Jonesboro, Ark. – Wendy Anderson, wife of Arkansas State University Head Football Coach Blake Anderson, has died. Coach Anderson made the announcement on his Twitter Tuesday morning.

The university announced Monday that the coach would be taking a leave of absence to be with his wife and family. She had been battling stage 4 breast cancer since 2017.

Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator David Duggan will serve as Interim Head Coach until Anderson returns.