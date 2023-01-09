LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation have announced that an inspection of the Interstate 430 Arkansas River bridge will require lane closures.

ARDOT officials said that the closures will happen over the course of five to ten days beginning Tuesday January 17.

The lane closures will begin January 17 on the northbound outside lane, while closure to the southbound outside lane will begin Monday January 23.

During the inspection, only one lane of traffic in each direction will be closed. The inspections will be limited to Monday-Thursday 9:30 a.m. til 3:30 p.m.