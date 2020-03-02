Isolated severe storms possible Monday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Isolated severe storms will be possible across parts of central, east and south Arkansas Monday evening as a slow moving cold front enters a very warm, moist and somewhat unstable environment.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a MARGINAL RISK (5%) for much of central and south Arkansas. The primary threat will likely be damaging winds and hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out of the scenario setting up for Monday night.

A SLIGHT RISK (15%) is outlined to include north central and northeast Arkansas. The storm threats are the same in this area – there’s just a slightly better chance to see the potential for severe storm development here.

Future Forecast shows what the radar may look like Monday night as a cold front begins to stall across central Arkansas, producing storms.

The front will stall across Arkansas Monday night as a wave of low pressure develops over Texas and moves northeast along the front. This will create the potential for some heavy rain across parts of Arkansas Monday into Tuesday night.

Predicted rainfall totals have come down quite a bit over the past couple days. The northern half of the state is now more likely to see less than an inch of rain. Parts of central and south Arkansas may receive closer to an inch, inch and a half of rain as that part of the state will have the best chances for rain Wednesday and Thursday, too.

Keep track of the forecast for early next week. For the latest video forecast, click here.