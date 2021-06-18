Broadway returning to Robinson Center Performance Hall after long pandemic delay

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The 2021-2022 Broadway season is making a huge return to Robinson Center Performance Hall after the 2020 schedule was delayed due to the pandemic.

All live performances around the nation were shut down during the second week of March in 2020, which stifled the booming industry, with Broadway feeling the massive impact.

Four of the shows that were set to perform in the season shut down by COVID-19 will now get their moment to shine, most notably the debut of Hamilton for Arkansas audiences.

“Broadway, both in New York and on the road, came to a halt during the pandemic. We continued to work diligently during the shut-down, moving around pieces of the big puzzle that is touring Broadway, striving to provide a fantastic line-up of shows once it was safe to do so,” explains Kristin Dotson, CEO of Celebrity Attractions. “Finally, we see the light at the end of the tunnel. That light is a spotlight, shining brightly on the Robinson Performance Hall stage this fall! Broadway fans will once again be able to enjoy the laughter, love, and life-changing experience that only live performances provide.”

The schedules for all performances will be:

• The Simon & Garfunkle Story – October 29-31, 2021

• Anastasia – November 13-14, 2021

• Fiddler on the Roof – January 6-8, 2022

• Hamilton – February 8-20, 2022 (Subscriber dates: February 11-13, 2022)

• Hairspray – March 4-6, 2022

For ticket information or to become a season subscriber for the 2021-2022 Broadway season, just visit Celebrity Attractions website.