HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – The world’s third bronze statue of baseball great Babe Ruth will be dedicated in Hot Springs on Ruth’s 128th birthday.

According to Hot Springs National Park officials, the statue is set to be dedicated on February 6, 2023, at the main entrance to Hot Spring’s Majestic Park baseball complex, where Ruth played in the early part of the 20th century.

“There are only two other bronze statues of Babe Ruth in the world, one in Japan and one at Camden Yards in Baltimore,” Visit Hot Springs CEO Steve Arrison said. “Hot Springs’ statue will memorialize him, a baseball immortal who loved coming to Hot Springs for spring training in the early days of the city’s fame as The Birthplace of Major League Baseball Spring Training.”

The Babe Ruth sculpture, created by Pennsylvania sculptor Chad Fisher, was funded by Hot Springs residents Dr. Robert Muldoon, M.D., the Hamby Family in honor of the late Daniel B. Hamby Jr., and Lee Beasley. Park officials noted that no public funds were used to fund the statue.

2023 also marks the 100th anniversary of the New York Yankees’ first World Series Championship as well as the year Yankee Stadium opened.

“Baseball fans from everywhere will come to see this monument to the most famous man who ever played the game,” Arrison said.