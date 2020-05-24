Browne, Davis, Dodsons and Mahony Family to be inducted in Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation today announced the 2020 Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame inductees and its Legacy Award. These individuals will be recognized at the 2020 annual Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame banquet on Saturday, August 29 in Little Rock.

Hank Browne, De Valls Bluff

Arkansas’s most famous furniture entrepreneur, Hank Browne’s accomplishments in the world of business are substantial. But the longtime hunter is equally respected in support of the outdoors via the Outdoor Hall of Fame and conservation initiatives of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and Foundation. As a member of The Nature Conservancy Arkansas’s Last Great Places Society along with his wife Cathy, Browne has championed conservation via financial support, land donations and gifts of time and talents to advance the Conservancy’s work across the state.

Jerrell and Penny Dodson, Little Rock

Jerrell and Penny never imagined their small specialty store would become the largest in a five-state area, yet that’s exactly what Archer’s Advantage has become. The expansive inventory, paired with 85 years of combined expertise, has resulted in Archer’s Advantage consistently ranking in the top 50 in sales for national brands such as Hoyt and Matthews. The Dodsons take great pride in outfitting generations of bowhunters and serving as a trusted advisor for archery enthusiasts.

Mark Davis, Mount Ida

Mark Davis has always carried the banner for Arkansas and its rich fishing heritage. After years as a fishing guide, he competed in his first Bassmaster tournament at age 23 and would go on to earn Bassmaster Angler of the Year titles three times (1995, 1998, 2001). In 1995, he became the first pro to win the Bassmaster Classic and Angler of the Year in the same calendar year. He has also been heavily involved in youth fishing activities, most recently leading the Mount Ida High School Fishing Club to numerous titles and contributing to the birth of the Arkansas Bassmaster High School Series. In 2019, he was inducted into the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame.

The Mahony Family, El Dorado

As one of the most prominent families of south Arkansas, the Mahonys distinguished themselves via the practice of law, a family legacy that has practiced continually since St. Patrick’s Day 1896. Various family members leveraged their legal knowledge toward pursuits in politics and other initiatives for the public good. Nowhere in the line was this dedication more conspicuous than among three brothers Joseph “Jodie” Mahony (1939-2009), Emon Mahony Jr. (1941-) and Michael Mahony (1944-2001). Jodie spent 36 years in office at the Arkansas legislature, during which time he was a steadfast supporter of laws protecting the outdoors; Michael was president of the Union County Wildlife Association and chairman of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission; Emon also served as an Arkansas Game and Fish Commissioner as well as on The Nature Conservancy Arkansas and the Soil and Water Commission. Together with their father, Emon Sr., the three brothers combined their respective talents and influence at the state, federal and local levels in the acquisition of the 65,000-acre National Wildlife Refuge at Felsenthal. Emon and his wife Kay continue to be passionate, generous supporters of Commission initiatives as well as the work of the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation.

“Every year, the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation recognizes individuals whose contributions to the great outdoors transcends mere hobby,” said Tyler Lawrence, Events Director for the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation. “The individuals we honor have devoted their time, energy and passion for the outdoors in such a way that preserves and enhances our wild spaces for generations to come. We are proud to once again recognize such outstanding Arkansans.”

The Foundation is closely monitoring updates from the Arkansas Department of Health and Governor’s office in regards to COVID19 guidelines for public gatherings. Contingency plans are fluid at this point and will be implemented accordingly as the Foundation’s top priority is the safety and comfort of attendees.

Established in 1982, the Foundation is an independently operated 501c3 non-profit organization that serves as the fundraising adjunct to the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission. Its membership includes men and women who are passionate about promoting hunting, fishing and conservation education among the youth of Arkansas.

For more information, contact the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation office at 501-470-6874 or email Tyler@agff.org.