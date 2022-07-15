UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The grass fire that firefighters and road crews have been working toward putting out since just before 2 p.m., has now expanded their lane closures for southbound I-430 near Stagecoach.

The firefighters who are working toward putting out the blaze have now shut down the middle and outside lanes, along with the shoulder for southbound I-430.

Traffic as of 4:30 is backed up from just before Stagecoach all the way back to I-630.

Fire officials say at least 20 acres have burned in the area.

See the road conditions around you with our interactive Traffic Map

ORIGINAL STORY – Transportation officials are responding to a grass fire on Interstate 430 that is causing a traffic backup in south Little Rock Friday afternoon.

Video from the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s iDrive camera system showed crews responding to the fire located near Stagecoach Road.

The firefighter response is blocking the middle and outside lane, along with the right shoulder of the southbound lanes of traffic.

The call about the grassfire came in shortly before 2 p.m., but as of 2:30 p.m. there was not an estimate from the state as to when traffic would reopen.

Due to the high heat and drought conditions throughout the state, 51 Arkansas counties have now instated burn bans.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.