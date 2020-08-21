Bryant gym shares COVID precautions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gyms are back in action, but in a different way due to COVID.

Orange Theory in Bryant says their classes are smaller and they have installed plastic barriers between the equipment.

They are following all the proper cleaning protocols. Clients must wipe down equipment and instructors use spray cleaning solutions after class. The instructors also are wearing masks and goggles during class.

“We have embraced it really well. Our staff has embraced it really well and it has worked out great,” said an Orange Theory staff member.

They also check everyone’s temperature’s before they enter the building.