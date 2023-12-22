BRYANT, Ark. – It’s the season of giving and for one local nonprofit, community members can bless kids in need because of a lot of generous Arkansans.

“Our main mission is to give kids dignity,” said Emil Woerner, Pastor of Friends in Christ Lutheran Church. “We want to give them new clothing, so they look like everyone else.”

When The Kid’s Closet in Bryant first started, it was basically just that, a closet.

As the needs began to increase, Woerner said he saw the need to expand and thought some of the land on his church’s property could be a way to do that. Thanks to a $10,000 check from a generous woman to his church, a building went up for the closet to operate out of.

Based on increasing needs again, they later expanded with another building that Woerner said tripled in size.

Inside each of the growing buildings are clothes and necessities for children- all new or gently used.

“It just shows people have big hearts in our community,” Woerner said. “You tell them what you’re trying to do and they want to get involved.”

For Dorris Sellers and her grandkids, the closet means everything.

“There’s four children that would not have if it wasn’t for this closet,” she said. “They’ve given them shoes coats toys, they’ve made their life in the last year or two years.”

As Christmas approaches, the closet has been a gift for many families trying to make the holiday special for their kids.

“I had a grandfather in here Sunday who we provided toys for his 5 grandkids,” Pat Barker, who oversees the closet, said. “He hugged me with tears and said my grandkids would not have had Christmas if it wasn’t from this closet.”

With the help of a local store this year, the closet has also given away more than 160 mattresses to kids who did not have a bed. Their efforts to start providing furniture like this came after a nearby school called one day asking if the closet offered beds because one of her students was falling asleep in class because he did not have a bed to sleep in at night.

Organizers said this closet is now growing so much they need more families to come to take advantage of all the donations. If you are in need, they want to reassure you that your privacy is of the utmost importance and they look to make everyone feel comfortable.

For more information on the closet, head over to the closet’s webpage.