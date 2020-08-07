Bryant mayor & family sending message after testing positive for COVID

BRYANT, Ark.— The Mayor of Bryant and his wife are sharing their story after joining thousands of others in Arkansas who have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Mayor Allen Scott and his wife Andress Scott, say their two children also contracted COVID-19.

Scott says his only symptom was loss of smell.

“I feel fine– I went and tested my sense of smell and I could smell vanilla again so I’m happy,” said Mayor Scott.

Scott says the entire family’s symptoms were relatively mild.

“That’s what’s scary about the whole thing, you can be asymptomatic and you can still go out and infect somebody else,” Scott said.

Andress Scott, says her symptoms felt similar to seasonal allergies and that the family almost let it go unchecked. Her instinct told her that her daughter had more than just a cold and that’s when she tested positive for COVID-19.

“My daughter Abigail, she is handicapped and she had it. She is non-verbal so she was not able to tell us she had any symptoms,” said Andress Scott.

Scott says the rest of the family tested positive shortly after.

While the family says their symptoms weren’t as bad as others, Mayor Scott says it could be a different outcome for someone else.

“I could go out and I could infect who knows who and potentially kill somebody, we need to be aware of that and have some patience and understanding with this disease,” said Scott.

With cases continuing to rise, the two say it is essential to wear a mask when out in public.

“It’s the smallest act and even if you don’t think you’re susceptible it’s ok for you to think that, but you need to go ahead and protect other people,” said Andress Scott.

The Mayor says assuming the Department of Health gives him the green light, he plans to be back out in public on Tuesday as that marks 10 days since the onset of his symptoms.