Bryant parks and recreation adds esports to department roster

BRYANT, Ark. – Many sports have had to be put on hold or modified to follow social distancing guidelines.

The Bryant Parks Department is now adding esports to its roster.

Turner, a Bryant 11-year-old is part of the new program with the city’s parks department.

Chris Treat the Bryant Parks Director says since the pandemic they’ve been trying to find a way to get people engaged while focusing on staying safe.

“We looked at recreational esports and decided it was time to pull the trigger and give it a shot,” Chris said. “We’re not sitting back and being reactive we’re trying to be proactive.”

Chris says many schools are getting into esports, but there aren’t many local cities that are offering it this way.

“In other parts of the country, it’s becoming more popular,” Turner said. “I’ve been starting to like it so much more because of this pandemic because there’s no sports,”

Turner’s dad Jason Whittington says typically his son is busy playing organized sports during the year, but this is another non-traditional way to get him active.

“We’re in different times and I think it’s really cool they are thinking outside the box and offering something that’s very unique,” Jason said. “I never heard of parks and rec offering anything like this. It’s really neat.”

This is a pilot program and there are about 30 people signed up.

If you live in Bryant and would be interested in joining the esports team, contact the parks department at (501) 943-0444.