BRYANT, Ark. – Arkansas State Police are investigating after officials with the Bryant Police Department said that two Bryant police officers were injured in a crash Saturday morning.

According to the BPD, the crash happened on Springhill Road in the area of Springhill Village. Police said that both officers were transported to a local hospital for treatment due to injuries from the crash.

ASP officials have advised to shut down part of Springhill Road at this time.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they become available.