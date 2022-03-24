BRYANT, Ark. – Lots of ducks in Bryant are prepping to burn rubber, in the water, to make it to the finish line.

The sixth annual Bryant Rotary Rubber Duck Derby will be held at Mills Park in Bryant on May 14.

Organizers from the Bryant Rotary Club tout it as the biggest rubber duck race in Arkansas, with attendees expected to watch 5,000 rubber ducks racing down a man-made river.

The event is an all-day affair kicking off at 8 a.m. with the Duck Derby Dash 5K, sponsored by Entergy Arkansas. Runners will race through the trails at Mills Park to complete the 3.1 miles.

After the awards ceremony at 10 a.m. kids will be able to enjoy inflatables, sponsored by Spacewalk, and a GameZone, sponsored by Arvest Bank.

Food Trucks are available for lunch and entertainment is scheduled for the main stage, sponsored by Wright Dental, throughout the day.

The big rubber duck race then kicks off at 2 p.m., with the top 10 ducks being big winners.

The first and second place winners will walk away with $1,250 in cash.

Anyone can adopt a duck for just $5 through a Bryant band member, Bryant Rotary Club member or online.

Three local nonprofits will benefit from the proceeds. The Bryant Boys & Girls Clubs, Imagination Library of Saline County, and The Kids Closet.