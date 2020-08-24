Buffalo National River named Leave No Trace Gold Standard Site

HARRISON, Ark. — The Buffalo National River has been named a Leave No Trace Gold Standard Site. The Buffalo will be joining 12 parks nationwide to have earned this honor. It is the sixth National Park Service site to receive this recognition and the first-ever in Arkansas.

The meaning of Leave No Trace is based on a set of principles to teach people how to recreate responsibly and with minimal negative impacts on the environment.

This is what a site needs in order to receive the recognition:

Demonstrate successful implementation of Leave No Trace outdoor skills and ethics into management, programming, outreach, and education efforts at the site.

Formally train staff and community partners in Leave No Trace Outdoor Ethics.

Include Leave No Trace language and messaging on signs at trailheads, visitor centers, and campgrounds as well as in pamphlets, maps, and other distributed materials for visitors.

Facilitate Leave No Trace interpretive programs including ranger talks, campfire events, and trail outings for visitors.

“Leave No Trace is thrilled to announce Buffalo National River as a designated Gold Standard Site,” said Dana Watts, Leave No Trace Executive Director. “The hard work of staff and local community stakeholders means that Buffalo National River is a leading force in the Leave No Trace movement

nationally and an example of how effective the role of education is in protecting our public lands.”

There will be a public celebration at a later date. The event details will be announced on the park’s website and social media pages.

Click here for more information.