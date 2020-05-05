Buffalo National River to begin phased access to the park

BUFFALO RIVER, Ark. (News release) – Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. Public Health Service, and the Arkansas Department of Health, Buffalo National River is beginning to resume visitor access for recreational day use of trails and the Buffalo River. The National Park Service (NPS) is working service-wide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and are using a

phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Beginning May 15th, 2020 Buffalo National River will resume Day Use Only access for:

• Private and commercial floating on the Buffalo River, including all river access points

• All trails within park boundaries, except for the Lost Valley Trail

• Limited restroom facilities

Park employees will be staffing trailheads and river access points to ensure traffic control and

social distancing guidance. Staff will be available to direct visitors to other areas of the park

should locations become too congested to comply with health guidelines.

With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed at this time:

• The Lost Valley Trail

• Buffalo National River Headquarters building in Harrison, Arkansas

• All established campgrounds in the park

• Gravel bar and backcountry camping within park boundaries

• Tyler Bend Visitor Center, Steel Creek Visitor Contact Station, and the Buffalo Point

Visitor Contact Station

Mark Foust, superintendent of Buffalo National River, shares “The National Park Service is a

public service agency of the Federal Government, our mission is to protect the natural and

cultural resources of the park, while providing for the enjoyment of the park by the public. We

hold this mission dear to our hearts. We also understand that the park supports the health and

well-being of the Nation and can help Americans during this emergency by giving them outdoor

spaces to enjoy while following Health Department and CDC guidance. The park was closed at

the request of communities and state and local leaders concerned about overcrowding and the

potential spread of the virus in our communities. It is important to note that because Buffalo

National River is a unit of the National Park System, when it is open, it is open to all, regardless

of their place of residence. We have been working closely with the State of Arkansas on our

phased resumption of access and we will continue to do so. As long as the staff is able to safely

do the work of the park with required personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, and safe

distancing, it is our great pleasure to resume visitor access to the park. We ask our visitors to

work with us to ensure the park remains open and accessible to all. Crowd sizes and visitors’

ability to enjoy the park with appropriate social distancing will be key to our progress to

eventually providing complete access to all.”

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, partners, and communities continue

to be paramount. At Buffalo National River, our operational approach will be to examine each

facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public

health guidance and will be regularly monitored. We continue to work closely with the NPS

Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean

for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.

While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to

be phased and visitor services will be limited. When recreating, the public should follow local

area health orders regarding the wearing of masks, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid

crowding, and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

Many recreational locations at Buffalo National River, such as trailheads and river access points,

can become very crowded and make social distancing difficult. To maintain Arkansas Health

Department and CDC social distancing guidelines in the park, it is important to disperse visitor

use to a variety of locations and times. Visitors should talk with park rangers to help plan a trip

visiting less congested areas of the park, where social distancing is easier. If after recreational

activities resume, social distancing guidelines are not able to be met at Buffalo National River,

some recreational activities may again be temporarily closed until health guidelines can be met.

The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces to prevent the

spread of infectious diseases. We will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that

visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID19 and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.

For those who are still homeschooling or not traveling at this time, check out www.nps.gov/buff

and take advantage of the many digital tools available to explore Buffalo National River.

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on our website

www.nps.gov/buff and social media channels. Updates about NPS operations will be posted

on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.