Bulldog Flight Formation team honoring victims of 9/11

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– A flight team in Arkansas is set to fly over Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday for the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

8 members of the Bulldog Flight Formation Team will leave from the North Little Rock Airport and head to Fayetteville on Saturday.

Shortly before the Arkansas/Texas kickoff at 6 p.m, the RV aircraft will stream white smoke overhead as the National Anthem plays.

“This is one of our freedoms– the freedom to fly and express yourself– that’s what we’re doing up there,” said Jerry Homsley with the Bulldog Formation Flight Team. “I think it just gives a good feeling of ‘Americanism’ and that’s what it’s all about.”

Homsley says the flyover this weekend carries more meaning than usual.

“To commemorate that– if you want to take a look at the registration number on the side of my aircraft it’s 911,” he said.

The registration number is ‘N911WH.’ He says it symbolizes the loss and serves as a constant reminder of the pain America endured on 9/11.

“The day this aircraft was shipped from the factory was on September 11—2001,” said Homsley. “There were so many people that died on that day and senselessly so that is something we as Americans shall never forget and that’s what we want to embody as we fly over tomorrow.”

During the height of the pandemic, the group flew over area hospitals and sprayed hearts in the sky for COVID-19 patients and frontline workers to see.