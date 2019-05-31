Bullet strikes elderly woman's vehicle in Little Rock

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A local woman's vehicle has been damaged by gunfire.

The Little Rock Police Department says the incident was reported around 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

The victim, a 76-year-old, told officers that she was driving down Ringo Street turning onto 23rd Street when she heard gunshots. She said the second gunshot hit her vehicle.

The woman said she then drove to her son's home.

Investigators found the bullet hole in the back passenger door. The bullet went through the door and landed on top of a shirt.

There were no injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

If you have any information about the incident you are asked to call Little Rock Police.