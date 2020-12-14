Burglar being sought after break-in at Dollar General in Jefferson County

ALTHEIMER, Ark.- A man broke into a Dollar General store in Altheimer, Arkansas; now the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding the suspect.

According to investigators, the break-in happened on Sunday around 2 p.m. at the Dollar General located in the 1600 block of West Front Street.

Photo courtesy of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

The suspect is facing charges of commercial burglary, criminal mischief, and theft of property.

If you have any information on the suspect’s identity, contact the Sheriff’s office at 870-541-5300, or Sergeant Johnathan Powell at 870-540-5496

