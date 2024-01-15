CONWAY, Ark. – Crews are working to put out a structure fire in Conway on Monday night.

According to a post by fire department officials, fire crews are working to put out a fire at PattiCakes Bakery on Front Street in Conway.

Officials with the Conway Fire Department ask others to avoid the area if possible.

An image of the scene posted on the city’s Facebook page shows several fire engines responding to the scene.

City officials said there were no injuries and investigators will work to determine the cause of the fire on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.