Business helps Jefferson Co. homeowners as AR River floods

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark.– A 23-year old donated more than 1500 of his flooding control system to help people living on the banks of the Arkansas River in Jefferson County.

Nathan Bailey owns the company “Dam Right” which sells a flooding control system.

His business is based in McGehee.

The Arkansas river raged and continued to rise Monday afternoon as a Jefferson County homeowner watched water move into his backyard and closer to his home.

A 23yo Arkansan helps others by installing his product for free to try to help people in Wright, AR. Look at the AR River… it’s already in their backyards. #arnews #arwx pic.twitter.com/Sj0ZQWVHjQ — Price McKeon (@PriceMcKeon) May 27, 2019

The homeowner Jon Workman said, “You can only do so much and the rest you kind of leave it in God’s hands.”

Workman’s neighbor on Ray Dean Road near the town of Wright showed us how close the river got to his home during the 1990 flood.

Jimmy Webb said, “This is ab 3 foot from a top of the hill and it crested then started back down (in 1990). So we dodged a bullet.”

As the neighbors worry Bailey takes his business to them to try to help for free.

The 23-year-old gave them 1500 yards of his flood control system to set up around their homes That’s enough to wrap around 4 football fields.

“He’s the kind of person we need more of,” Workman said.

Bailey said, “At the end of the day it’s just another option out there. It’s something you can try to give you a fighting chance to save your home.”

Webb filled Bailey’s flood control system with flood waters in his backyard as a new forecast increased his fear.

“That’s a lot worse than in ’90. So it’s scaring me a little bit,” Webb said.

Bailey said, “If we did sand bags it would have taken about half a dozen people all day (to create a barrier around his home and shop).”

With Bailey’s help Workman said they prepped his property in 2 hours.

“Stressed (and) anxious,” is how Workman described his emotions on Monday.

He explained that he knows Mother Nature’s fury first-hand.

“I was in the North Ridge (earth)quake in L.A. I was in the Malibu fire shortly after,” Workman said.

But in addition to Bailey’s help the homeowner explained how he remains so calm.

“I’m a 20-year survivor of cancer. If I was meant to go I was meant to go then,” he said.

Bailey sells one kit with all the tools that he said one person needs to set up the system up for about $1300.

Bailed can be reached at nathan.bailey@waterbugirrigation.com. His website is www.damrightcompany.com