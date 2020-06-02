Businesses cleaning up after weekend protests

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- In Little Rock, businesses and associations stretching several blocks saw mainly broken windows following those protests.

Some have been boarded up already, which is what crews were doing at the Democractic Party of Arkansas Headquarters Monday morning.

State Chairman Michael John Gray says he understands the frustration and hopes the reason for protests doesn’t get lost in damage.

“It’s easy to lose the message when damage like this occurs because people turn their frustration and their ire towards the protesters instead of the thing that they’re protecting, but I think that’s where we have to challenge ourselves to step back and say, ‘Are we more upset about property damage and not the senseless act that caused this protest?”.

There is not an estimated amount on the total damage yet, but businesses are hoping to avoid any further damage if protests continue.