LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The buyer of the Little Rock campus currently owned by Heifer International is planning on bringing two new college programs to the facilities.

Officials with OneHealth Companies said the 94,000 square feet facility in the city’s East Village area will be home to the main campus for the Lyon College Institute of Health Sciences.

School leaders recently made a joint announcement with OneHealth that they were teaming together to start the first dental and veterinary medical schools in Arkansas.

As part of the sale, Heifer International will continue to house its global headquarters in the main building on the campus, though with a smaller footprint.

“We are excited to share space with Heifer International, which has dedicated more than 70 years to improving human nutrition and animal health locally and abroad,” Lyon College president Dr. Melissa Taverner said in a release.

“East Village is poised to be a hub of future economic growth in central Arkansas, we are excited to build upon the foundation that Heifer has made in promoting health solutions for Arkansas and the world,” Merritt Dake with OneHealth Companies added.

The organization announced it was selling the downtown property earlier this week but did not disclose the buyer at that time. Heifer International has signed a long-term lease and will be joined by office from other tenants like the Clinton Foundation.

“Heifer International has reiterated its commitment to Little Rock by signing a long-term lease and we are excited to welcome new values-aligned partners to the campus,” Heifer International chief of Mission Effectiveness Hilary Haddigan said. “Selling the Little Rock campus enables us to unlock more resources in support of our life-changing work to end global hunger and poverty, while providing more flexible work options to staff.”

Company officials noted that any existing event bookings on the campus would be honored through the end of 2023.