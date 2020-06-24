‘BUYERS ARE FIGHTING FOR HOUSES’: Little Rock realtors say despite pandemic, housing market is thriving

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Despite many industries in Little Rock taking financial hits during the pandemic, one of them is thriving.

Realtors in the area say it is a seller’s market and people are getting top dollar for their homes. With interest rates as low as they have been in years, they also say it’s a great market for buyers too.

“There’s tons of houses on the market, it’s just finding one that’s not already sold before we get there,” said Jennifer Southerland who is looking to buy a home.

Southerland is trying to buy a home before her daughter starts school this fall. However, with listings going off the market quickly, a closing date looks further away.

“I do get a little discouraged especially when one goes on the market and it’s gone within hours,” Southerland explained.

One realtor in the area says she has been selling homes for six years and business has never been this good.

“It’s definitely a seller’s market because the houses are just flying off the shelves, You’re getting multiple offers, you’re getting over-asking, buyers are fighting for houses,” said Nichole Collins, Southerland’s realtor.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Collins says inventory was extremely low, but now with restrictions lifting, homes are back on the market and buyers are on the prowl.

“They have to act quickly — if they like that house, they have to get that offer in,” advised Collins

Her advice to those thinking about selling their homes is to do so while the market is still booming.

“If you’re even remotely considering , now is the time to do it,” said Collins.