CABOT, Ark. — Mark your calendars because it’s time to get a new one for 2023, and for the second straight year the Cabot Fire Department is selling its own for a great cause.

It is true every day the men of the Cabot Fire Department are ready to extinguish fires, but for the next 365 days, they may be igniting some burning passion too.

“We really didn’t know what to expect when we first started it out,” Cabot Firefighter Ethan Evans stated. “We started it as a tongue-in-cheek thing, and it’s grown.”

Evans is Mr. December on the second-ever Cabot Firefighter calendar. The 12-month calendar is an evolution of a one-page calendar Cabot has been doing for years, but those featured the building in a single photo. None ever featured individual firefighters like the 2022 and 2023 calendars.

They first sold 500 copies raising $20,000 with the help of sponsors for new firefighting equipment.

“I really didn’t think we were going to sell many,” Cabot Firefighter Logan Spry admitted.

Spry is featured as Mr. January in the calendar. He said he had his mind changed about the whole idea at Cabot Fest.

“We sold like 160 or so in the first couple hours. I couldn’t really believe what I was seeing,” he said.

Fueled by the success, Evans, Spry, and other firefighters decided to make year two more than just a fire drill. They formed the Cabot Firefighter Calendar Association as a nonprofit for the funds.

“We wanted to donate back to something other than ourselves,” Spry explained.

This year a portion of their calendar sales will be donated to local Camp Sunshine. The one-week camp in August gives child burn victims a chance to have fun with other kids who look like them and have been through what that they’ve been through.

Le’Shay Gallion is 15 and has been attending since she was five.

“I feel like I am more comfortable around them [her Camp Sunshine friends] than other people because I can really show myself more around them than I can other people,” Gallion explained.

She said she wanted the firefighters to hear, “I would appreciate them because they are helping us out.”

So even though it seems silly, each steamy, smoking or just plain cute picture is making a difference.

“Probably the biggest comment is those aren’t our firefighters. Those aren’t real firefighters. We hear that a lot,” Evans said.

The fire department said that people have actually asked the firefighters to sign their copies before while responding to calls. The local popularity has even gone abroad. Evans said they’ve even shipped a 2023 calendar to Canada.

Spry said the calendar has even been the tinder to motivate some firefighters to go above and beyond their required fitness regimen.

“They started running more, they started eating better, they started getting better health and better shape,” Spry stated.

So, this is one hot commodity the Cabot Fire Station will only let continue to let smolder.

“As long as the citizens want to see pictures of us and donate to us and donate to our charities that we want to donate to, I don’t see why we can’t,” Spry concluded.

2023 Calendar cover courtesy of Cabot Fire Department

If you’d like a copy, they are for sale online here for $25. You can pick one up in person at the Cabot Fire Department Central Station on 1000 South 2nd Street in Cabot, AR.