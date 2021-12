CABOT, Ark. — The sound of the Cabot High School Wind Ensemble will soon be heard in Carnegie Hall.

Nearly 50 students will head to New York City next week to perform at the famous concert venue.

The Cabot High School wind ensemble will take the stage at Carnegie Hall next Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Cabot wasn’t the only Arkansas school to get an invitation to the Big Apple — students from Russellville High School and Arkansas Tech University will also perform.