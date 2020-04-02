Cabot mayor releases statement regarding city enforcement’s

CABOT, Ark. — The Mayor of Cabot Ken Kincade released a statement today regarding the enforcement’s of certain sections of the city’s code regarding fees for new business licenses and renewals.

Whereas formal emergencies have been declared at the national, state, and local levels due to concern over the global pandemic caused by the COVID-19 virus.

Whereas the Mayor has the ex-officio authority to direct enforcement measures of the City’s ordinances, resolutions, and codes.

Whereas the State of Arkansas has issued a directive prohibiting dine-in eating at restaurants and many other businesses have suffered a financial downturn, The Mayor of Cabot wishes to provide the City’s businesses with a measure of economic relief.

Mayor Kinade orders that he is suspending enforcement’s of certain sections of the City’s code regarding the timely payment of business license fees for new businesses and of renewal fees for existing businesses. This suspension of enforcement will be subject to the following specifications and conditions.

Section 1:

This order specifically suspends enforcement of the City’s code requiring new businesses to pay a fee for a business license and requiring existing businesses to renew their license by May 31 through payment of a a fee. Pursuant to this order enforcement of the code on businesses license fees will now not be enforced until September 1 of 2020.

Under this order new businesses must still obtain a business license, but they will not be required to pay the associated fee until September 1 of 2020.

This suspension of enforcement will remain in effect until September 1 of 2020 unless withdrawn earlier.

Section 2:

This order confers no permanent right or entitlement to any business, and the suspension of enforcement is temporary.

Section 3: