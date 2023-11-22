LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One family in Cabot said they have a lot to be thankful for during the holidays as their son is scheduled to get a kidney transplant from his mother.

Kenneth Grantham said he was diagnosed with IGA Nephropathy, which is a non-curable kidney disease, in February 2012.

“It was on my 20th birthday whenever I got the first scan,” Grantham said

Grantham said he has been doing treatment and felt good for years. However, this year his kidneys became life-threatening, and a transplant was needed.

“I went from stage 3 to stage 5 now,” he said.

Grantham said 20 of his friends and family tested to be his donor. Ultimately, his mother, Karen Wright, was his match and was selected.

“It’s been very emotional,” she said.

Wright said they had several setbacks for the transplant surgery due to medical reasons. However, a couple of weeks ago, Wrights said she and Grantham finally got the approval for the surgery in December.

“It was words you waited to hear for a long time,” Grantham said.

Wright said she didn’t think twice about being his donor.

“It’s something a mom does. Do you know people say, ‘How could you do that,’ and I say, ‘How could you not do that?’” she said. “It’s your kid, it’s what you’re supposed to do.”

Wright said after they found out Grantham was diagnosed she chose to become a nurse to further help.

“I just decided I was going to school and become a nurse so I could know what they were talking about,” she said.

She said she is thankful they can celebrate the holidays like Thanksgiving, and he can be with his son and soon-to-be wife.

“It’s made me slow down and appreciate things that I wouldn’t have happened,” Grantham said. “It’s made me and my mom closer and everyone in my family.”

Despite all the hardships, Grantham said without his entire family he wouldn’t be able to smile.