CABOT, Ark. – The Cabot Police Department hosted the sixth annual Special Needs Junior Academy Day Camp at Cabot Freshman Academy this morning.

Cadets rotated from station-to-station, learning about police work and meeting officers who explained parts of their job, that may seem scary at first.

The kids also learned how to develop fingerprints and felt what it is like to wear special response gear. The program is designed to serve school-aged children.

According to Cabot Police Captain John Dodd, the goal of the program is to make law enforcement more familiar and approachable, in case of an emergency down the road.

“Any time that there is an emergency situation, you’ll have lights, sirens, noises and a lot of chaos can be going on but we hope that they can see us and remember us, so we have that trust built with them,” Dodd said. “They can come up to us, so not only do they feel comfortable, but they know that they’re safe there with us.”

Over 50 families registered to take part in Saturday morning’s camp.

After the event, the kids received a certificate for participating.