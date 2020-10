CABOT, Ark. –The Cabot police are looking for a 10-year-old boy who they say has run away after getting off a school bus.

Vincent Healy, 10 is missing according to the Cabot police and was last seen on Kerr Station near Timber Lane.

He was wearing a blue Minecraft shirt, a yellow hoodie and blue jeans.

Please call the Cabot Police at 501-843-6526 if you have any information on where he is.