Cabot Police release photos of vehicle sought in burglary investigation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission hosted biologists and land managers from Arkansas and neighboring states to collaborate on an apparent decline in eastern wild turkey numbers seen across the Southeast. The meeting was held at the AGFC’s Little Rock headquarters and included presentations by biologists, researchers and conservation experts from Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas, Mississippi, Georgia and Louisiana.

“Arkansas isn’t alone in the apparent decline in turkey productivity,” said Jeremy Wood, Turkey Program coordinator for the AGFC. “It’s an issue that is on the minds of conservation agencies across the South. Even traditional turkey hotspots like Missouri are seeing decreases in harvest.”