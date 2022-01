CABOT, Ark. – Police in Cabot are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old who was last seen at her home Sunday morning.

According to the Cabot Police Department, Julieanna Norrell was last seen at the home on Sycamore Street around 8 a.m.

Officers are asking for anyone with information on Julieanna’s location to contact the Cabot Police Department.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.