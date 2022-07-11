CABOT, Ark. – Cabot police are searching for an elderly man missing since Monday afternoon.

According to investigators, 86-year-old Pat DeMaronese walked away from his residence on Magness Creek Drive at 1 p.m.

DeMaronese is described as 5’9”, weighing 140 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white or blue shirt with dress shoes.

Investigators say DeMaroness has been known to get rides from people to multiple businesses in Cabot and has ended up in Oklahoma during a previous incident.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Cabot police at 501-843-6526.