Cabot School District closes parking lots due to students gathering, causing issues

CABOT, Ark. — Over the past month Cabot Police officers have responded to more than a dozen calls of 20 to 60 cars in the High School parking lot.

The school said this has been a nightly occurrence.

“Kids don’t have a lot of stuff to do right now, a lot of stuff is kind of shut down,” said Sgt. Chris Reilly, Professional Standards Sergeant, “For June we’ve responded to roughly 19 (calls.)”

Sgt. Chris Reilly, the Professional Standards Sergeant with Cabot Police said it’s getting unsafe.

“We’ve had some calls for the littering, bottles found, alcohol but the main thing is the reckless driving and overall noise,” said Sgt. Reilly.

The School District also said students have been injured in the parking lots and said, “It’s especially concerning during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“You know parking lots are just open and a lot of people just want to gather,” said Sgt. Reilly.

Cabot Police dispatch logs show several reports from the High School parking lot of fights, cars doing burnouts, motorcycles racing each other, and harassing people who walk by.

For these reasons the school announced they will be closing the parking lot from 10 pm to 6 am daily, starting July 2nd.

“We will continue to monitor the situation from here,” said Sgt. Reilly.

Sgt. Reilly said from here on out, anyone found in the parking lot during the closed hours can be charged with criminal trespassing.