Cabot school employee arrested after district says it found ‘suspicious activity’ on credit card

CABOT, Ark. – A Cabot Public Schools employee is out on bond after being arrested on felony theft charges.

Jannice Ellis, 61, was arrested on October 8 on theft of property charges after school leaders say they noticed $17,328 fraudulently charged on a Fuelman credit card between June of 2016 and September 2020.

The school district’s website lists Ellis has a secretary in the maintenance and construction department.

During an October 8th interview with Cabot Police, officers say Ellis admitted to using the card for purchases involving her husband and daughter.

She reportedly told investigators that something happened last October and she should have received mental health treatment but did not.

Cabot Public Schools issued a statement Monday saying:

“On October 8, 2020, Cabot Public Schools was notified that one of our employees had been arrested by the Cabot Police Department on felony theft charges. Since this is a personnel matter we are unable to release any other information or comment further. Thank you to the Cabot Police Department for their vigilance. We will continue to support officials in this investigation.”