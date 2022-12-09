A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — A crash in Calhoun County claimed the life of an El Dorado man this week.

On Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, the Arkansas State Police responded to a crash on Highway 167.

Authorities learned that 41-year-old Charles E. Sellers was driving a 2007 Honda on the highway when he attempted to pass a 2019 Kenworth semi-truck traveling in the opposite direction.

According to authorities, Sellers then attempted to pass another vehicle; however, he crossed the center and was struck by a truck. As a result of the crash, Sellers died due to his injuries and the semi-truck driver was injured.