LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Central Arkansas amateur guitar slingers will have a chance to prove themselves at a Little Rock July event.

The Downtown Little Rock Partnership and the Central Arkansas Library System have partnered to bring Little Rock Guitar Wars to the city. The one-day event will take place July 8 in CALS Ron Robinson Theatre in downtown Little Rock.

Guitar players of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to join in and showcase their guitar skills in front of an enthusiastic audience. Both youth and adult divisions will be awarded prizes and performers will have an opportunity to connect with like-minded artists.

Entrants must be an Arkansas resident, must bring their own guitar and must be an amateur, meaning no guitar teachers or pros are allowed.

Further information, including contest rules and categories, is on the CALS website, CALS.org.