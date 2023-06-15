LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Central Arkansas residents looking to fill out their library on a budget are in luck next month.

Central Arkansas Library System (CALS) officials announced that the summer Friends of CALS Used Book Sale will take place from July 13 to 15.

Officials said that this sale will be the last in the Main Library before they start on renovations. Further sales will be at the Port Industrial Hub, which is where CALS administration will be during the renovation.

“We’re really looking forward to the final sale in the basement and we want to go out with a bang,” Volunteer Coordinator Polly Deems said. “We think the additional discounts are a great way to share books with the public while also helping us prepare for the renovation.”

In order to help reduce the number of books that will need to be moved after the sale, officials said all books will be $1. Educators will get an additional 25% off those prices.

CALS said revenue from the sale will go to several things, including the Friends of CALS fund to support the Six Bridges Book Festival, book club kits, Arkansas Sounds concerts, branch programs and youth programs.

Hours for the sale will be as follows:

July 13 (Friends of CALS Members only) 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

July 14 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

July 15 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



For more information about CALS and the sale, visit CALS.org.