CALS Ron Robinson Theater suspending reopening plans due to COVID-19 concerns

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Central Arkansas Library System’s (CALS) Ron Robinson Theater is suspending its August reopening plans due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state.

According to a press release, all screenings will be rescheduled when it is safer for large groups to gather in enclosed spaces.

Also, the ‘WellRED Comedy Tour’ will be planning a return in the spring of 2022.

Information concerning the rescheduled dates will be emailed to ticketholders as soon as those plans are finalized.

Ticketholders will be automatically refunded for canceled events. CALS will process the refunds on August 3 and refunds may take 9 to 14 days to process.

For more information contact the theater at ronrobinsontheater@cals.org or 501-320-5702.