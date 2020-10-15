Camden man accused of killing transported to Arkansas

CAMDEN, Ark. — A man accused of killing a mother and her four-year-old son is back in Arkansas. Alyssa Cannon and her son Braydon were killed in 2019.

The man accused of their murders, Jory Worthen has been on the run for more than a year. Investigators tracked him down in California in early October.

No emotion from Worthen Thursday afternoon, even when asking questions he kept his head down and kept walking. Meanwhile outside there were a lot of tears from the Cannon family and friends after seeing police escort Worthen back to Camden.

“It doesn’t happen often in Camden, that we have an incident like this, involving just a horrible domestic dispute that when this bad,” Camden Police Department Chief Boyd Woody said. “So we want to do everything we can to try this case and bring justice to the family.”

Police said Jory Worthen has been on the run for 16 months until he was captured last week. Worthen left in Cannon’s car, which was later found in Seattle, Washington according to police.

The Western Arkansas U.S. Marshal’s task force will as called in to help since he crossed state lines and was considered armed and dangerous.

Worthen was living in Burbank, California for about 5 months under a different identity.

Police say during his time in California he would stay alone in different motel rooms. Worthen was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service after a short foot chase.

After he was caught, he was held in Los Angeles County Jail until he could be extradited to Arkansas. Thursday we heard from the Camden police chief and the mother of Alyssa Cannon and grandmother of Braydon.

“It’s just been a process where we really relied on outside agencies such as The U.S. marshals,” Woody said. “They played a key role in thing because we didn’t feel like he was here, you know, Camden’s a small community and if he was here I think we could’ve found him a lot faster.”

“It’s just a miracle and I’m so thankful for Bo Woody, and all the U.S. Marshals for everything they did, and I’m so thankful he’s finally here,” Mother of Alyssa Cannon, Angela Cannon said. The investigation is ongoing.

Worthen will be held in the Ouachita Detention Center on two counts of capital murder. He will have his first court appearance Friday.

“I’m just relieved, thankful, I wouldn’t be standing here without God and everyone that’s supported me,” Cannon said.