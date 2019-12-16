Camellia Bowl coverage from Montgomery as A-State prepares

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – We’re gearing up to bring you special coverage from Alabama where the Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-5) will play the Florida International Panthers (6-6) in the Camellia Bowl this weekend.

This is the ninth consecutive bowl game appearance for A-State. It’s the second time they’ve played in this bowl. Last time out in 2017, A-State lost to Middle Tennessee 35-30.

The sixth annual Camellia Bowl will be played on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. CT at the historic Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Our Jay Bir will be there to cover all the excitement leading up to the game and what we hope will be a big win for the Red Wolves.

Look for our coverage on air and online starting Thursday evening.

The five previous Camellia Bowl games have been decided by 17 total points. There have been three game-winning field goals and one fourth-quarter touchdown. Two games have ended with walk-off field goals. Appalachian State kicker Zach Matics drilled a walk-off FG in the 31-28 win over Ohio in 2015. Georgia Southern kicker Tyler Bass hit a 40-yard FG as time expired to beat Eastern Michigan 23-21 in 2018.

Bowling Green defeated South Alabama 33-28 in the inaugural Camellia Bowl on Dec. 20, 2014. Appalachian State is the only two-time Camellia Bowl winner, with wins over Ohio (2015) and Toledo (2016). Georgia Southern edged Eastern Michigan in last year’s game.

Bowling Green head coach Dino Babers and Appalachian State’s Scott Satterfield won the first three Camellia Bowl games and both are now Power 5 head coaches. Babers is the current head coach at Syracuse, while Satterfield is the new head coach at Louisville.

Click here for more on the Camellia Bowl.