CAMMACK VILLAGE, Ark. – Baker Park is at the center of a heated debate between neighbors and the city, and it all has to do with children’s toys.

Neighbor Howard Markley lives near the park and has been leaving out toys for kids to play with since last April. The toys he pays for out of pocket, and he says his goal is just to do something nice for the community and leave the park better for the next generation.

“I noticed that they were immediately attracting people,” Markley said about the many colorful balls, T-ball sets, goals, and other items he leaves along the back fence that borders his property.

Markley grew up in the area and has fond memories of the park. He says the toys were a popular choice for kids all summer long and into the fall, but the city began intervening late last year.

“Just about a month ago, somebody started complaining about the toys,” Markley explains, adding the Cammack Village Police chief and the mayor had both reached out about putting the toys away as they were “cluttering up” the park.

Markley says he’s caught police officers clearing out the park twice on his home security camera – once on the morning of January 19th while kids were still playing in the park, and once overnight on January 30th, past midnight. The toys left out were collected in garbage bags and taken away.

Cammack Village Police Chief Peter Powell says the issue is the toys are left out after kids leave for the day and are considered a possible safety risk for the city.

Since the leftover balls and hoops are considered abandoned property, Powell and Mayor Dave Graf made the call to clear the park – something they say Markley had been warned about in the past if he kept providing toys that were left scattered about.

Powell adds that kids and parents who bring their own toys and take them home once they’re done playing are fine.

Markley says he feels the park should look and act like children play there and doesn’t see an issue with leaving the toys out, although there are areas along the fence where kids and parents can return the balls and goals at the end of the night to avoid issues.

In the meantime, he says he will continue to replace all the lost toys on his own dime so kids can continue to use them.

Markley also plans on bringing the issue up during February 8th’s City Council meeting at City Hall and believes an ordinance will be proposed to the City Council making it stricter on what is allowed in the park. That meeting is open to neighbors and will be held at City Hall at 6:00 p.m.