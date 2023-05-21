LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Once a year broken-hearted families/kids from across Arkansas gather to grieve, while also getting a chance to enjoy life to the fullest.

They fish were definitely biting this weekend at Camp Aldersgate in Little Rock, as anglers of all ages got a chance to cast out and reel in a big one.

And while some fished, others took a more scenic tour of the lake in canoes. Water activities were followed by arts and crafts and precision archery.

Each year Methodist Family Health puts on Camp Healing Hearts for kids and families who’ve lost a loved one.

To learn more about Camp Healing Hearts, visit them online at MethodistFamily.org.