Campers braving a stormy forecast for a weekend away

GREENBRIER, Ark. – With a rainy forecast, Memorial Day weekend has a chance to be a washout but some brave travelers are still pulling their RVs into campsites ready to hunker down for the weekend.
“I’ve been a camper all my life and I just want to get away from the house,” said Nathan Stanley, Camping.
Nathan Stanley said his family has been coming to Woolly Hollow State Park on Memorial Day weekend for the last five years.
They have been planning this trip for six months so they aren’t going to let a few storms rock their tradition.
“We would rather be camping out, play games in the camper just as well as I can in the house,” said Stanley.
From braving the storm to reeling in some rays, one family used the break in the clouds to cast out a couple of lines.
“It’s funny because we didn’t know it was going to storm,” said Austin Cotton, fishing with his family.
While Auston Cotton said they wouldn’t camp in the rain, they still wanted to enjoy the weekend while the sun was out.
“We looked at the radar and it’s going to have a break between one and four so we thought yes, let’s go out fishing still,” said Cotton.
Both Cotton and Stanley said despite the rain, it’s still better than being locked indoors.
“We’re sick of being at home,” said Stanley.
