Campers braving a stormy forecast for a weekend away

GREENBRIER, Ark. – With a rainy forecast, Memorial Day weekend has a chance to be a washout but some brave travelers are still pulling their RVs into campsites ready to hunker down for the weekend.

​

“I’ve been a camper all my life and I just want to get away from the house,” said Nathan Stanley, Camping.​

​

Nathan Stanley said his family has been coming to Woolly Hollow State Park on Memorial Day weekend for the last five years.​

​

They have been planning this trip for six months so they aren’t going to let a few storms rock their tradition.​

​

“We would rather be camping out, play games in the camper just as well as I can in the house,” said Stanley.​

​

From braving the storm to reeling in some rays, one family used the break in the clouds to cast out a couple of lines.​

​

“It’s funny because we didn’t know it was going to storm,” said Austin Cotton, fishing with his family.​

​

While Auston Cotton said they wouldn’t camp in the rain, they still wanted to enjoy the weekend while the sun was out.​

​

“We looked at the radar and it’s going to have a break between one and four so we thought yes, let’s go out fishing still,” said Cotton.​

​

Both Cotton and Stanley said despite the rain, it’s still better than being locked indoors.​

​

“We’re sick of being at home,” said Stanley.