Campus sexual assault investigation continues for UA Little Rock Police

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — UA Little Rock Police confirms a sexual assault happened on campus Wednesday evening around 5:30.

It was reported in the 2nd floor women’s restroom at Stabler Hall, which is an educational building.

In a message to students, police describe the suspect as a black male, 5’10”, and about 25-years-old.

UA Little Rock’s Chancellor Christy Drale released a statement to students. It says University Police don’t believe the suspect is still on campus.

“Dear Campus Community,

I believe it is important to provide our Trojan family with an update regarding the sexual assault last night. The assault occurred in the second-floor women’s restroom of Stabler Hall at approximately 5:20 pm. The suspect fled the scene, and after an extensive search overnight, officers believe the suspect is no longer on campus. University Police have received leads and are continuing to investigate. I will continue to keep you updated as the investigation progresses.

The safety of our students, faculty, and staff is a top priority for this university. As of today, University Police are implementing additional foot patrols and other measures to ensure your safety.

If you are concerned about your safety or have any information regarding this incident, contact University Police at (501) 569-3400.

For additional information regarding campus safety protocols and resources, please visit https://ualr.edu/safety/. If you would like to speak with me directly, please feel free to email chancellor@ualr.edu or call (501) 569-3400.

Sincerely,

Christy Drale

Chancellor”

eStem Charter High School is also housed on campus. We have reached out to eStem’s Charter Managment office for a statement.

UA Little Rock says students are still out for winter break. Spring semester starts January 21, 2020.

.@UALR’s chancellor sent an email to students regarding the sexual assult that occurred on campus Wednesday evening. University Police are still investigating and have added extra foot patrol around campus. pic.twitter.com/11z8Qn74CZ — Stephanie Sharp (@stephmsharp) January 9, 2020

More updates to come on this story.