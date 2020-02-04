Candlelight vigil held for two women shot and killed on Jan. 25

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A candlelight vigil was held Monday night for the two young moms who were killed in Little Rock more than a week ago.

Police said the shooter is still at large.

“This right here is just ridiculous,” said Kipp Brown, “that type of audacity, that type of aggression against two girls and even a child and that person is at large and not in custody? The whole city of Little Rock is not safe right now. That’s not an exaggeration by any standard.”

Neighbors and community leaders came together to sing, pray, remember the lives of Brittany and I’Quira Tate and praying justice will be served.

Neighbor Kipp Brown, said until the shooter is behind bars, he doesn’t think anyone is safe.

“We need some help in solving this crime. Somebody knows something about what happened to these two young ladies and we need to find out who did that asap,” said Brown, “we are not safe tonight in the city of Little Rock, we’ve got some individuals running around that did this.”

Brown isn’t the only neighbor who feels that way.

“We’re afraid out here, a lot of people are afraid,” said Judy Green, neighbor and Justice of the Peace for Pulaski County.

Police reported on January 25 Brittany and I’Quira Tate were found shot to death inside a home on Ringo Street, and a 2-year-old boy was also shot, he survived.

Little Rock Police Chief, Keith Humphrey attended the vigil, he spoke and shared his concern.

“I totally agree with you, this is unacceptable. The problem we have in the city of Little Rock and I’ve said this over and over again… We don’t have a gun problem in this city, we have a lack of conflict resolution in this city,” said Police Chief Keith Humphrey, Little Rock Police Department.

As the Tate crosses were pounded into the ground, neighbors were asking others to speak out.

“Someone heard the gunshots, someone had to see some type of movement in the neighborhood but they are not willing to talk because they don’t feel safe,” said Minnie Hatchett, neighbor who planned the vigil.

Brown was pleading with neighbors to come forward so everyone can feel safe again.

“We don’t know where this individual or individuals are right now and that’s a problem for the people in this neighborhood and it should be a problem for everybody in this city,” said Brown.

Neighbors aren’t the only ones asking for your help, the city of Little Rock is too.

The city is offering a $10,000 dollar reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter.

Original Story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A candlelight vigil is being held tonight for the two women who were shot and killed in Little Rock on January 25 on S Ringo Street.

Groups of people gathered, sang songs, prayed, and shared stories of both women.

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey also showed support and spoke at the vigil.

“We don’t have a gun problem in the city, we have a conflict resolution problem,” said LRPD Chief Humphrey.

We will have the full story tonight at 9.

Following prayer, the groups started singing and now they are sharing stories of both ladies. pic.twitter.com/w1ZLCAQwuG — Haylee Brooks (@Haylee__Brooks) February 4, 2020