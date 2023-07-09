PINE BLUFF, Ark. – People gathered Sunday at a candlelight service to remember and reflect on their loved ones who were homicide victims in Pine Bluff.

Flossie Lee founded the service over 20 years ago.

“We as family have been struggling through trials and tribulations,” Lee said.

She started the service in honor of her son Keith, who passed away in the late 1990’s.

“26 years this past Easter he has been gone,” Lee said.

Lee hopes the service will bring back good memories of those lost and create change.

“My reason is to make awareness of letting the world know that our families are gone, but never forgotten,” Lee said.

During the service, victims’ names were read aloud, city leaders provide words of encouragement, and those in attendance are given a chance to share.

Belver Nelson, was in attendance and said that helping others is also helpful to yourself.

“I think helping someone else is the best way to help yourself,” Nelson said.

She has lost family members to gun violence.

“It’s some kind of journey,” Nelson said.

She lost her son when he was 25, and then 25 years later, she lost her grandson.

“I couldn’t say anything, I couldn’t cry, it hurt too bad,” Nelson said.

Nelson said she attends this service to share her story, hoping that she can provide comfort to other families who are going through the same thing.

“When I have a word thinking I’m going to bless someone else, I end up getting blessed myself,” Nelson said.

To those aching and hurting because of losing a loved one in this way, Lee shares a message of hope.

“You are not alone in this, that we are all in this together,” Lee said.