MONTICELLO, Ark. – It has been an emotional week for the people of Monticello who had to say goodbye to four of their own.

Don and Hope Bragg, and two of their children, Kenneth and Elizabeth were killed in a house explosion in Michigan last week.

Sunday at the Monticello High School stadium, a place very familiar to the family, a candlelight vigil was held for them.

This was to not only mourn the lost members of the family, but to support the one child that did survive.

Their son Stephen who attends Monticello High School is recovering right now from the explosion as well as his grandfather. Sunday, their legacy of kindness was remembered.

Family friend, Scott Kuttenkuler says the Braggs were very involved in their community.

“They’re being gone leaves a significant hole in a lot of our lives,” Kuttenkuler said.

He says they would host annual super bowl parties, participating in 4-H, boy scouts, the band, and more.

“And to be able to say our hearts go out to you, and we love you, and just to be able to support them, as they’ve got to be able to figure out what the future holds for him,” Kuttenkuler said.

The crowd at the event he says reflected their involvement.

“This wasn’t just oh ‘I feel sorry’ this was somebody I knew, this was somebody that had welcomed me into their home, I want to go be there to support,” Kuttenkuler said.

People shared stories, laughs, and tears, as candles were held.

Maggie Fakouri has grown up with Stepehen Bragg.

“We’re a small town so everyone knows everyone and just to see us all come together for such a devastating accident, it’s a devastating thing to happen, and I’m glad everybody came out,” Fakouri said.

Fakouri says the entire school misses him in class and are hoping for a speedy recovery.

“He’s in my AP classes with me and it’s just an empty seat, and in English he talks a lot in the class,” Fakouri said.

The vigil this weekend was not only to remember the family, but also come together as one for Stephen, so he’ll always know his community is there for him, just like his family has been there for the community.

“So, they connected with a bunch of people all across the area, and would welcome them in, even though they themselves were just from far away,” Kuttenkuler said. “They became friends, they became a ‘framily’ with everyone.”