LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A group is spreading awareness about service dogs in central Arkansas.

Saturday, volunteers from Canine Companions volunteers gathered for a celebration at Fassler Hall in downtown Little Rock.

The non-profit organization provides expertly trained service dogs to children, adults and veterans with disabilities.

Director of Philantrhopy Laura Manning said that the organization depends on volunteers to raise future service dogs.

“We need puppy raisers in this area, we need people to apply for dogs, we need people to support the program financially, volunteer, everything,” Manning said.

The Canine Companions organization was created in 1975 and serves every state in the U.S.

If you think you might be interested in helping raise a companion animal, you can learn more at Canine.Org.